Puzzle Hall dream a step closer as group’s bid to buy Sowerby Bridge pub is accepted

The dream to bring the Puzzle Hall pub back into use with a strong community aspect is about to be realised.

This week the Puzzle Hall Community Pub campaigners announced that their bid to buy the Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, hostelry from owners NewRiver has been accepted, and once due diligence has been done, contracts can be exchanged.

To help raise as much money as possible for restoration and development costs, the Crowdfunder campaign has been given what will be its final extension, aiming to get as close to its £350,000 target as possible.

PHCP say: “If you’ve been meaning to get involved and buy shares for yourself or as a gift - now’s the time! Currently we’ve all raised £264,500 in shares - incredible achievement.”

That has since risen to £265,800 and you can find out more by logging on to http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/puzzlehall which includes all relevant details and documents. More than 200 people have bought shares in the project, and PHCP thank all who have lent their support and encouragement.