QLT leaves Fax to join Castleford

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of fullback Quentin Laulu-Togage’e from Halifax.

The former Samoan international joined Halifax in April and has proved a shrewd signing, producing impressive performances in helping Fax to their current fifth place in the Championship.

Castleford are currently fifth in the Super League, with the Samoan joining them on a deal until the end of the 2018 season.

In a statement on their website, Fax said: "Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e had a clause in his contract that if approached by a Super League club then he could leave.

"It was one of the conditions that he asked for when he came to us in the first place.

"We have seen how effective Q has been and this has meant that Super League clubs have shown some interest in the last week, with several clubs looking to bring him in.

"He has decided to go to Cas. We have a good relationship with them and don’t want to lose our best players to anyone - however in this Instance we feel this is the best outcome for Halifax. We may see Q again playing for Fax at some point again this year.

"We believe in developing talent here at Fax and as we’ve shown over the last few years are good at helping players outgrow their potential and progress. We can’t keep them all and players should have aspirations at whatever stage of their career.

"Our identified young talent has already been contracted and we continue as a club to invest in our reserves and pathways. We will be looking at these talented players to step up now whilst also looking to bring in further recruits to aid our push into the top 4."