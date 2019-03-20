Queensbury dad responds to critics after standing guard outside robbed Co-op

A Queensbury man who 'stood guard' after the robbery of his local supermarket yesterday has hit back at 'keyboard warriors' who mocked his actions.

David Edgington, 31, posted on social media while watching over the entrance of the Co-op on Queensbury High Street after it was targeted by men wielding axes on Monday evening.

And while many of the comments he received were appreciative, some poked fun at his actions.

READ MORE: Axe wielding robbers steal cigarettes and cash from Co-op store

Father-of-three David, who is deaf, said: "The same things happen every time something like this happens. People post saying 'I hope everyone is OK' but we do nothing.

"Something clicked in my mind and I wanted to go down there. The chances are that nothing would happen, but I just felt I wanted to help.

"I don't care what the negative people think, it doesn't bother me. They're keyboard warriors.

"There are good people out there that want to make their community a better place."

David stood outside the store for nearly two hours.

Investigations into the robbery, which saw staff threatened, are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The suspects were reported to have been carrying axes and are believed to have fled in a vehicle with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

“Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190141973, or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”