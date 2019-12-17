Questions remain over huge blaze at former Walkleys Clogs site that forced mill to be demolished

Questions remain unanswered over the cause of a fire at a historic Calderdale mill that was demolished after a huge blaze ripped through the building.

The old Walkley Clogs mill, on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd, was badly damaged by a major blaze on August 1 this year, resulting in the building having to be demolished.

The start of the demolition work at the old Walkleys Clogs Mill, on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, after a hugh fire ripped through the building

The initial call saw appliances from Todmorden and Halifax attend.

However it was quickly escalated that saw fire crews from Illingworth, Keighley, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Hunslet, Odsal, Rastrick, Fairweather Green, Bingley, Cleckheaton, Rochdale, Littleborough and Bacup mobilised.

At the height of the blaze Fifteen fire engines from around West Yorkshire nad Lancashire were called to the scene.

Once under control it was decided that the extent of the damage was so bad the mill had to be demolished.

In a report that will go to the WYFRS authority the cause of the fire has still not been found.

In the report its reveals that the cause of the fire could not be determined due to the structural instability of the premises therefore a full investigation could not be carried out.

The former clog factory closed at the premises shortly after the millennium and relocated to other premises in the heart of Mytholmroyd village. The mill has been derelict since.

Sue Greenwood, a director at Walkley Clogs, said it was heartbreaking to see its former base destroyed by the fire

“It is such a shame and so sad.

“The old mill holds so many special memories for us and more importantly it was just steeped in clog history. To see this beautiful mill end like this is heart-breaking.”