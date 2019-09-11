Quickslide help for Brighouse team

The Brighouse Sports U16 football team is travelling to Valencia next month and players been on a fundraising mission ahead of the trip.

The trip has been organised through Spanish Pro Football which has links with Kevin Donovan of KD Coaching whose son Evan plays for the team. They will be heading to Valencia in October.

The players were given a boost when Quickslide Windows and Doors of Brighouse kindly offered sponsorship to help the U16 squad go on the football experience.

Sandra Berg of Quickslide said: “We are happy to help a local football team get to Valencia.

“Cakes for the office was enough to seal the deal and some of the boys also cleaned up at the company’s showroom to say thank you.”