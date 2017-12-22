Radio 1 DJ leads New Year celebrations in Halifax

A BBC Radio 1 DJ will head up the celebrations at Halifax Club ATIK on New Year's Eve.

Scott Mills will host the fun for the expected sell-out event at the 1500 capacity venue on Commercial Street.

Confetti and C02 cannons and the full midnight countdown will all add to the party atmosphere, with a choice of music in the venue’s distinctive 4 rooms.

General Manager Adrian Broadhead said: “The excitement is building for what promises to be a fantastic night to bring 2017 to a close and party into 2018. We’re delighted to have Scott Mills return, as we know he will make this New Year’s Eve one to remember.

“Our New Year event always sells out so we recommend anyone interested to get their tickets now to guarantee priority entry to one of the best nights in Halifax.”

Early bird tickets have sold out, but the next release tickets are available at www.atikclub.co.uk/halifax or call 01422 342962.