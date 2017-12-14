Rail special marking end of an era

Rail enthusiasts will be able to see the end of an era in Calderdale on Sunday (December 17).

Forty years after they were introduced, the HST (High Speed Train) fleet of locos is being withdrawn by operator Grand Central.

It is possible some may be heading for duty on rail services in Scotland but Sunday is their last day on full Uk service and thanks to the Cheshire-based Branch Line Society one will be coming through the Calder Valley. The train will be making its way from Rochdale then on to Hebden Bridge, Halifax and Bradford through mid-afternoon from around 3.30pm and is likely to reach Halifax at around 4pm.

Described by enthusiasts as “a real one-off”, this HST charity charter train is being run by the society in conjunction with Grand Central (GC). The six-coach train will be powered by two GC liveried Class 43 power cars. Proceeds from an on-train raffle with go to the 125 Group, while profits from the charter will be split between Railway Benefit Fund and Railway Children.