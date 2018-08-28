Rastrick Plays Better receives over £30,000 for Burnsall Road play area

Rastrick Plays Better (RPB), a residents-led community group, has recently been awarded £30,906 from SUEZ Communities Trust who distributes landfill tax credits donated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK to enhance communities through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The funds will go towards replacing the old play equipment at the Burnsall Road play area with a series of low maintenance and multi-functional exercise equipment.

This area will then be linked with the already successfully completed refurbishment of Carr Green recreational ground and Oaklands play area, to create a health and fitness trail that will encourage improved exercise, community events and well-being across Rastrick.

Coun Sophie Whittaker, a member of the Rastrick Big Local who work in partnership with RPB, said: “I am delighted that Rastrick Plays Better has been awarded much needed funding for the refurbishment of the play area on Burnsall Road.

"The members of the group work extremely hard to secure pots of funding to create modern, safe and accessible play areas for children and families to enjoy the outdoors.

"We are proud to support such worthy causes in our local community, making Rastrick an even better place to live.”

