Ravenscliffe pupils dress down to aid charity

Yorkshire charity BTRS (Brain Tumour Research and Support across Yorkshire) have been running their annual Flat Cap Friday campaign as part of Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

The concept is don a flat cap and host a fundraiser and raise funds and awareness for BTRS.

Ravenscliffe High School in Halifax got into the Flat Cap Friday spirit this month and held a dress down day in school (donning flat caps of course), raising over £200 for the charity.

Headteacher at Ravenscliffe High School and long term BTRS supporter, Martin Moorman said: “Brain tumour and trauma has a devastating effect on both the individual affected and their families.

“I was in that position in 2014 and 2016 when my youngest son Jake had to consent to life saving brain surgery lasting 7 and 10 hours respectively. “Remarkably, one year on from his second operation Jake was well enough to successfully walk the 500 mile Camino de Santiago in northern Spain for BTRS and raise over £15,000 in the process.

“Every day our family appreciate the life giving opportunities that his successful surgery has given him.”

Mr Moorman added: “But we also recognise that he is privileged to have got such a good outcome and that this isn’t the case for everyone in a similar position.

“Much more research and support is needed now and into the future for so many.

That is why, in a small and easy way, we got our small special school community in Halifax to commit to a Flat Cap Friday in March.

“Over £200 has been raised so far. We hope for a bit more. We will continue to support BTRS both as a school and individually into the future.

“The Flat Cap Friday campaign provided our whole community with the chance to enjoy a non uniform day, wear their caps and hats with pride (they looked very dapper) and make a difference.”