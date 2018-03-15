Read all about it! Young readers show their love for new library

Young bookworms in Calderdale have given the seal of approval to the new children’s library in Halifax, with book issue figures rocketing by 188 per cent since the new library opened.

The new Halifax Central Library and Archives opened to the public in September last year, and in the six months since opening, 28,111 children’s books have been issued, compared with 9,773 for the same period in 2016/17.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “The children’s library is one of many highlights in the new Central Library. The welcoming space is clearly very popular with young people in Calderdale, with figures for book issues going through the roof.

“This isn’t the only good news story for the new library. Adult and teenage book issues have also increased and almost 2000 new members have signed up to use the great new facilities.”