Rebecca to help identify next generation of influencers from all walks of life

A woman from Halifax has been recruited as part of an innovative pilot to unlock the potential of future leaders by championing diversity.

Rebecca Simpson, 26, is among 11 trainee board members on Achieving and Harnessing Board Diversity, a pilot programme pioneered by Together Housing Group and Progress Housing Group, in partnership with Housing Diversity Network.

The programme aims to identify the next generation of influencers from all walks of life and develop them into candidates for a board-ready talent pool.

Rebecca Simpson is a Policy Officer for a West Yorkshire housing association and is currently seconded to a role in Homes for the North. She was a finalist in 24 Housing’s Young Leaders competition.

She said of her appointment as a trainee board member for Together Housing: “I have applied for a couple of other board positions but was told I didn’t quite have the experience so it is great to be given the opportunity to become board ready via this programme. I am hoping to learn more about governance of housing associations, to be more strategic, to have decision making capacity and to impact the lives of people in the community I’m from.”

Progress Housing Group recently recruited five trainee board members for its programme while Together Housing has recruited six candidates.