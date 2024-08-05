This video More videos

Super-cute video shows a group of giant fluffy dogs who have been charming punk fans - by dressing in bright mohawks and spiky leather costumes at Rebellion Festival.

This adorable video clip (click to play above) captures the gang of hairy, scary mohawk and leather-clad dogs who were in Blackpool town centre for the annual punk event. The group of water rescue dogs, and their owners, spent the weekend - from 01 - 04 August, meeting and greeting people outside the Winter Gardens, where Rebellion Festival was being held.

Punk dogs of Rebellion festival | Lucinda Herbert

Wearing hand-made outfits - including spiked leather bibs and denim jackets - the Blackpool Working Newfoundlands were raising awareness of water safety, while giving out free slobbery kisses and posing for pictures with festival-goers.

The costumes were also embroidered with their names, and their punk collective name - ‘The Pooch Pistols’ - as they got cuddles from music fans and raised funds for charity.

The charity are affiliated with the Northern Newfoundland Club (NNC), and aim to improve water safety awareness, act as fundraising ambassadors for local charities, and perform demonstrations of the dogs working abilities.