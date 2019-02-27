Record fair in Halifax proves a big hit

The organiser of a first-time record fair at Halifax Borough Market has said it was such a success that it could mark the start of a vinyl revolution.

P.H.D student Jason Firth, 30, said the 'vibrant atmosphere' and historic market setting lends itself perfectly to the retro feel of record fairs.

Visitors sift through records at Halifax Borough Market.

Jason, who also hosts record fairs in Wakefield, has always had a soft spot for the town and its independent cafes, theatre and music venues and bars.

Pop up stalls including Ve.GANG, a vegan takeaway, and a bar by Grayson Unity were also popular serving up refreshments for visitors and traders.

Jason is already planning his next record fair after seeing how popular the event was with people young and old, ranging from teenagers and pensioners alike.

He said: "We had lots of younger people buying new vinyl or people revisiting records that they used to have.

"It’s something about the artwork and the process of putting a vinyl on. It’s in analogue sound so it’s different to digital and that sort of resonates with people."

The music enthusiast said the rise in popularity of vinyl is simply because it is the exact opposite to streaming music.

He said: "I think for people who are wanting something a bit different it gives you an experience. You can see it spinning and the grooves, that’s all part of it.

"We are working hard to get the next date sorted."

Jason will be updating avid collectors on the next event in Halifax via his Instagram page @minds_eye_records