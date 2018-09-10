Region hits target over superfast connections

Calderdale has an extremely high rate of superfast broadband coverage, with access for 95% of homes and businesses.

Figures from independent broadband guide Think Broadband shows that superfast broadband coverage in the area is hitting the Government target of 95%.

But thousands of homes and businesses have still been left without superfast download speeds of more than 30Mbps – needed for multiple internet users and some streaming services.

Many broadband users also find their experience doesn’t live up to the advertised speed.

Think Broadband collects user-generated data from home speed tests, which shows the median download speed in Calderdale is 17Mbps.

But households with the worst broadband can only manage a download speed of up to 5Mbps – well under the minimum speed required.

Think Broadband editor Andrew Ferguson said: “The last few years have seen dramatic changes in the availability of superfast broadband, but for those still to see improvements it won’t feel like that at all.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Although nine in 10 UK homes can get superfast broadband, too many people and small businesses still struggle to get a decent connection.”