Relive the BBC Antiques Roadshow episode at the Piece Hall with these 30 amazing pictures
The big TV showing of the Antiques Roadshow in Halifax has shown the Piece Hall and the town in all its glory..
The episode aired last night on BBC One and to relive the show we have 30 amazing pictures showing Halifax and the Grade I listed building sparkling in the sunshine.
Film crews visited the Grade I Listed building back in July last year and saw thousands of people bringing their treasures to be valued.
jpimedia
Queues formed outside the historic building throughout the day before experts cast an eye over hundreds of artefacts
jpimedia
Organisers estimated more than 17,000 people turned up throughout the day.
jpimedia
Antiques Roadshow at the Piece Hall, Halifax
jpimedia
View more