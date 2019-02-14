Remarkable footage shows car engulfed in flames on M62

A Halifax driver caught footage of a car in flames this morning shortly before it caused the M62 to grind to a halt.

The footage, taken shortly after 9am, shows the vehicle burning on the westbound M62 between junction 22 for Rishworth Moor and junction 23 for Huddersfield as traffic begins to slow.

Cars speed past a burning car on the M62 this morning.

The incident caused one lane to be closed and delays stretched well into the morning, when traffic backed up past Ainley Top. It reopened at around 10.15am.

The video was sent in by a man from Halifax, travelling to Middleton for work, who did not wish to be named.

"Traffic was beginning to slow up and everyone was beginning to make their way into the next lane," he said.

"You don't expect to see anything like that when you're driving along. It was crazy."