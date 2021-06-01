Reports of child in the water at River Calder as air ambulance and police on scene

Police were called shortly before 3pm today to the River Calder in Brighouse.

The air ambulance is reported to have landed on the scene and a huge emergency services presence remains at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 238pm to reports of a child in the River Calder in Brighouse.

The emergency services are at the River Calder following reports of a child in the water.

"Officers are currently at the scene with various partner agencies and this remains an ongoing incident."

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been contacted by the YEP.