Rescue pets in Halifax given a helping paw this Christmas thanks to nationwide fundraising appeal

To help make sure no pet is forgotten this Christmas, a ‘Santa Paws’ appeal has launched to raise funds for pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

Over the festive period, Pets at Home Halifax will be taking part in the nationwide fundraiser to help raise money for rescue pets at Linbee Dog Rehoming, as part of the annual Santa Paws appeal by Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving pet charity.

The appeal, which launches on November and runs until Christmas Eve, is raising money to help pay for essential vet bills and care costs over the festive period.

Read: These are the 10 best bars and pubs in and around Halifax according to TripAdvisor

The store team in Pets at Home Halifax will be raising money for Linbee Dog Rehoming, along with other Pets At Home stores across the UK, which will be raising funds for other local rescue centres.

The Santa Paws appeal marks the final fundraising event of 2019 for Support Adoption For Pets, which launched its Charity of the Year program earlier this year.

Over the course of the year, rescue centres across the UK have been building close relationships with their local Pets at Home stores, working together to raise vital funds for the rescues, kicking off with a Summer Fundraiser, which raised more than £683,000 in May and June.

The Charity of the Year program has provided a unique opportunity for rescues to raise awareness of their work in the local community, with the Santa Paws appeal offering one final fundraising drive during the festive season.

The team at Pets at Home Halifax will be giving customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal by simply donating at store tills from 22 November.

Read: Halifax confirmed as host location for 2020 Tour de Yorkshire

Amy Wilson, Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, said: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of Pets at Home customers and pet owners, and we are delighted to be able to launch the Santa Paws appeal once again.

“We hope that people will spare a moment’s thought for those pets who sadly find themselves without a home for Christmas this year. Every donation helps, and giving as little as just 50p can make a huge difference to a rescue pet.

“It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre gets forgotten about, not just at Christmas but all year round, and we’re pleased that our Charity of the Year program has allowed rehoming centres across the UK to raise awareness of their work and the pets in their care who are looking for a loving forever home.”

Peter Watson, store manager at Pets at Home Halifax, said: “We’re proud and excited to be raising money for Linbee Dog Rehoming as part of this year’s Santa Paws appeal, and we hope our customers and the people of Halifax will get involved and support us with our fundraising.

“We have ambitious fundraising plans, and every donation will go towards helping a rescue pet in need.”

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santa-paws.

Read: Top two finish for Brighouse queen in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK final