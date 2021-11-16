Rescue team help injured walkers at two Calderdale beauty spots

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

The first call out came at 3.39pm on Saturday from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to help a woman who had slipped while walking at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.

She had a lower leg injury and needed pain relief before being carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

At 10.50am on Sunday, the team were called again by paramedics to help a man who had fallen while walking in Judy Woods near Brighouse.