Rescue team help injured walkers at two Calderdale beauty spots
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to two popular walking spots over the weekend to help people who had fallen.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:49 pm
The first call out came at 3.39pm on Saturday from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to help a woman who had slipped while walking at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.
She had a lower leg injury and needed pain relief before being carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.
At 10.50am on Sunday, the team were called again by paramedics to help a man who had fallen while walking in Judy Woods near Brighouse.
The rescuers placed the man in a warming winter casualty bag, onto a stretcher and then carried him out of the woods to the waiting ambulance.