Rescue team help woman after fall at Calderdale beauty spot

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to help the woman who had injured her leg at Lumb Falls at 4.09pm on Sunday.

Paramedics were first on the scene and gave medical care and pain relief. When the rescue team arrived, they gave further medical care and moved the woman onto a stretcher so she could be carried to a nearby farm and waiting ambulance.

The volunteers were also called out last Thursday afternoon (August 11) to help a man who had collapsed while out running near Scammonden Reservoir.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team helped a woman who fell at the waterfall

They placed him onto a stretcher and used a rope system to get him up the dam wall.

He was then carried along the track to an ambulance.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team are a charity who consist of trained volunteers and rely on donations.