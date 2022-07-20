Rescuers help woman injured at Calderdale beauty spot

Members of Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were deployed to Lumb Falls in Hebden Bridge shortly after 3.31pm after receiving a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The woman had suffered a lower leg injury and needed help getting to an ambulance.

The volunteers were first on scene and provided medical care and pain relief before moving the woman onto a stretcher and carrying her to the waiting ambulance.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

On Saturday (July 16) at 10.30pm, the rescuers were called to help find a missing 24-year-old man reported to have walked over the edge of a steep bank in Heptonstall.