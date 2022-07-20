Rescuers help woman injured at Calderdale beauty spot

Members of Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were deployed to Lumb Falls in Hebden Bridge shortly after 3.31pm after receiving a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The woman had suffered a lower leg injury and needed help getting to an ambulance.
The volunteers were first on scene and provided medical care and pain relief before moving the woman onto a stretcher and carrying her to the waiting ambulance.
On Saturday (July 16) at 10.30pm, the rescuers were called to help find a missing 24-year-old man reported to have walked over the edge of a steep bank in Heptonstall.
The team had planned to search areas of the bank which the National Police Air Service helicopter had been unable to clear from the air but before they could start, police let them know the man had been found safe and well.