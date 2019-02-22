Residents flee from Halifax building as fire breaks out in flat

Residents escaped from a Halifax a building as fire crews battled a flat fire in the early hours of this morning.

Engines from Illingworth, Halifax and Fairweather Green were dispatched to George's Street in Ovenden, where a fire had broken out in a ground floor flat within a two storey building.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it was alerted to the domestic fire shortly after 3.30am today.

A spokesman said the fire spread through the entire flat but residents had got themselves to safety.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reels and a ventilation system to put out the fire.

