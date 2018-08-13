Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Halifax as rated by you

The Halifax Courier can today reveal a list of Halifax's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of HX1.

The GP Patient Survey asks patients how likely they are to recommend their practice to others

The survey is sent annually to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check you local GP practice's patient satisfaction rating.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Halifax, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available.

To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1) Longroyde Surgery - 38 Castle Avenue, Rastrick. 97.5% would recommend.

2) Brig Royd Surgery - Hirstwood, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge. 96.9% would recommend.

3) Kos Clinic - 4 Roydlands Street, Hipperholme. 96.4% would recommend.

4) Northowram Surgery - Northowram Green. 96.4% would recommend.

5) Southowram Surgery - Law Lane. 93.9% would recommend.

6) Dr Falak Naz - Burley Street, Elland. 92.9% would recommend.

7) Hebden Bridge Group Practice - Luddendenfoot Health Centre - Kershaw Drive, Luddendenfoot. 92.1% would recommend.

8) Rastrick Health Centre - Chapel Croft, Brighouse. 88.6% would recommend.

9) The Boulevard Medical Practice - Savile Park Road. 88.1% would recommend.

10) King Cross Practice - 199 King Cross Road. 87.3% would recommend.

11) Low Moor Medical Practice - 29 The Plantations. 86.5% would recommend.

12) Shelf Surgery (Caritas Group Practice) - Shelf Health Centre, Shelf Moor Road. 86.4% would recommend.

13) Woodside Surgery - Woodside Road, Boothtown. 86.4% would recommend.

14) Caritas Group Practice - Mixenden Stones. 86.4% would recommend.

15) Stainland Road Medical Centre - 70 Stainland Road, Greetland. 85.4% would recommend.

16) Rydings Hall Surgery - Church Lane, Brighouse. 84.4% would recommend.

17) The Plane Trees Group Practice - 51 Sandbeds Road, Pellon. 82.7% would recommend.

18) Meadowdale Group Practice - Ground Floor, Allan House Health Centre, Station Road. 81.0% would recommend.

19) Meadow Dale Group Practice - 120 Nursery Lane, Ovenden. 81.0% would recommend.

20) Meadowdale Group Practice - Ground Floor, Rosemount House, Rosemount Estate, Elland. 81.0% would recommend.

21) Queensbury Health Centre - Russell Road. 80.8% would recommend.

22) Wibsey & Queensbury Medical Practice - Wibsey Medical Centre. 80.8% would recommend.

23) Bankfield Surgery - Huddersfield Road, Elland. 80.6% would recommend.

24) The Willows Medical Centre - Osbourne Drive, Queensbury. 79.1% would recommend.

25) Park Community Practice - Horne Street Health Centre, Horne Street. 77.7% would recommend.

26) Spring Hall Group Practice - Spring Hall Lane. 76.5% would recommend.

27) Spring Hall Group Practice - 7-11 Market Street, Woolshops. 76.5% would recommend.

28) Church Lane Surgery - 24 Church Lane, Brighouse. 76.5% would recommend.

29) Boothtown Medical Centre - Woodside Road. 73.1% would recommend.

30) Lister Lane Surgery - 30 Lister Lane. 73.1% would recommend.

31) Nursery Lane Medical Centre - Nursery Lane. 73.1% would recommend.

32) Rosegarth Surgery - Rothwell Mount. 70.6% would recommend.

33) Siddal Surgery - 117 Oxford Lane, Siddal. 70.6% would recommend.

34) Thornton Medical Centre - 4 Craven Avenue, Thornton. 67.4% would recommend.

35) Hollyns Health & Wellbeing - 4 Glenholme Park, Pasture Lane. 65.6% would recommend.

36) Keighley Road Surgery - Keighley Road, Illingworth. 64.8% would recommend.

37) Cowgill Surgery - Thornaby Drive, Clayton. 64.7% would recommend.

38) Nook Surgery - 144 Moor Hill Road. 63.3% would recommend.

39) Queens Road Surgery - 252 Queens Road. 62.8% would recommend.

40) Birkby Health Centre - 37 Norwood Road. 62.3% would recommend.

41) Beechwood Medical Centre - 60A Keighley Road, Ovenden. 62.2% would recommend.

42) Horton Bank Practice - 1220 Great Horton Road. 60.3% would recommend.

43) The Lindley Village Surgery - Thomas Street, Lindley. 59.7% would recommend.

44) Parklands Medical Practice - 30 Buttershaw Lane. 56.7% would recommend.

45) Horne Street Surgery - Horne Street. 56.2% would recommend.

46) Sunnybank Medical Centre - Towngate. 54.5% would recommend.

47) Royds Health Living Centre - 20 Ridings Way, Off The Crescent, Buttershaw. 51.8% would recommend.

48) The Ridge Medical Practice - Cousen Road. 51.8% would recommend.

49) The Ridge Medical Practice 2 - 93 Smith Avenue, Wibsey. 51.8% would recommend.

50) Station Road Surgery - Station Road, Sowerby Bridge. 29.8% would recommend.