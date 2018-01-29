Revealed: The Calderdale restaurants with zero-star food hygiene ratings

These Calderdale restaurants, takeaways and cafes have all been told to make major improvements to their food hygiene practices.

They were all awarded zero-star ratings out of five by the Food Standards Agency after their last inspection.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored - The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities - How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

All ratings were correct as of Friday January 26 2018.