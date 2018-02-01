Revealed: These Calderdale eateries received only a one star food hygiene rating

The following Calderdale restaurants, takeaways and cafes have all been told to make improvements to their food hygiene practices.

They were all awarded one-star ratings out of five by the Food Standards Agency after their last inspection.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored - The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities - How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The rating given shows how well the business is doing overall but also takes account of the element or elements most in need of improving and also the level of risk to people’s health that these issues pose.

This is because some businesses will do well in some areas and less well in others but each of the three elements checked is essential for making sure that food hygiene standards meet requirements and the food served or sold to you is safe to eat.

To get the top rating of ‘5’, businesses must do well in all three elements.

Those with ratings of ‘0’ are very likely to be performing poorly in all three elements and are likely to have a history of serious problems.

There may, for example, be a lack of sufficient cleaning and disinfection, and there may not be a good enough system of management in place to check and record what the business does to make sure the food is safe.

A one star rating means that major improvements are needed.

Click here to see the full image gallery of the one star rated eateries.