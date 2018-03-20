Revealed: Worst parks for crime in Calderdale

Assault, robbery and criminal damage are some of the crimes that have been recorded in Calderdale’s parks in the last four years.

In total, 163 crimes have been recorded in Calderdale’s parks since 2014, with the annual figure more than doubling from 22 in 2014 to 50 last year.

The most common crime is assault, which as happened 62 times, but other offences include criminal damage, sexual offences, theft, arson and robbery.

A woman was sexually assaulted in Shroggs Park in 2016, while the changing rooms in Centre Vale Park were badly damaged after a fire in the same year.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “As part of Calderdale’s Community Safety Partnership, we do everything we can to make our whole borough safe.

“We have recently introduced an extra 15 community safety wardens who are patrolling throughout Calderdale, including our parks, to provide a more visible presence in local areas to help people feel safer.

“All of our parks and public open spaces are protected by Public Space Protection Orders, which prevent alcohol and dog-related offences.

“We are proud of our popular, award-winning parks, which reflect Calderdale’s unique landscape and rich heritage, and we’re keen to assure people that they are great places to enjoy. If anyone has concerns about any issues in their local park, we would always encourage them to get in touch with the Council to enable the appropriate action to be taken.”

Chief Inspector Gareth Crossley, lead for Neighbourhood Policing and Partnerships in the Calderdale District, said: “Firstly I would like to reassure residents of Calderdale that the numbers of recorded incidents in parks remains very low.

“The changes to our neighbourhood teams will see our officers continuing to work closely with our partners Calderdale Council in the Safer Cleaner Greener areas. They are also now supported by the additional Council Wardens, further bolstering our visible presence in the district to reassure the public.

“These isolated incidents should not deter people from utilising these community resources. We continue to work closely with the Community Safety Partnership to make the district a safe place to live.”