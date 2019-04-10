Ride For The Regiment to take place between Harrogate and Halifax for Dukes memorial

A ‘Ride For The Regiment’ will take place between Harrogate and Halifax to raise funds for the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment memorial that will be housed at Woolshops.

The two-day event starts in Richmond on Saturday, May 11 and finishes at the Piece Hall in Halifax the day after.

A marquette of the Duke of Wellington's regiment memorial

A statue in tribute to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment is due to be unveiled at Woolshops next month, created by world-class sculptor Andrew Sinclair.

Participants for the ride will meet at 8.30am at Worsley Barracks in York, and be transported with their bikes to Richmond, or they can meet at Market Square in Richmond at 10.30am outside the Green Howards Museum.

There will be an evening supper and drinks in York at the participants’ own expense after the 60-mile ride.

On the Sunday, another 60-mile ride will see those taking part arrive in Halifax early-to-mid afternoon before return transport is provided back to York.

The cost is £45 for two days plus a minimum £100 pledge to the Memorial fund, and £30 for one day plus a minimum £50 pledge to the Memorial fund. An award will be made to the highest fundraiser.

Registration is now open. Follow the link at Ride for the Regiment - www.iconiccyclingevents.co.uk.

Routes Ride Captains will follow a pre planned route circulated to all riders in advance.

The ride is looking for volunteers to drive support vehicles on the event.

Kit, t-shirts, cycle tops and/or Regimental caps will be optional extras. See registration.

Sponsorship opportunities exist for this high profile ride across Yorkshire. See below for contact details.

Bed and breakfast and car parking is available at Worsley Barracks on Friday, May 10 for those travelling a long distance.

Contact the Iconic Cycling Events office 0752 8055110 or e-mail Richard Best, rgb@iconiccyclingevents.co.uk.