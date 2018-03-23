Rishworth's model student Ellie shines bright on the Runway

18-year-old is annual contest’s sixth winner

Ellie Lang proved herself a model student when she won Runway 2018 this week.

The Runway contestants pose before the final showdown.

And at six feet tall, the 18-year-old sixth former from Rishworth literally stood head and shoulders above the five other entrants in this annual search for aspiring models sponsored by The Courier, Morton Gledhill - The Fashion Team and Harveys of Halifax where the grand final was held.

“I’m really happy to have won and I really enjoyed the whole experience,” said Ellie who is studying history, politics and philosophy at Greenhead College, Huddersfield and who has been offered a place at Merton College, Oxford to study ancient and modern history.

Ellie (pictured right), who works part time at Blue Rinse vintage shop near to the Corn Exchange in Leeds, got her photographer friend Jess Doolan to take pictures which she used to enter.

Watched by proud mum and dad Nikki and Paddy and 13-year-old sister Leila, Ellie and the other entrants - Kalie Hayward, Meghan Parker, Amelia Drake, Louise Featherstone and Amelia Wanklyn - modelled the latest lines at Harveys for Spring and Summer from Joules, Barbour, Phase Eight, Superdry, Damsel in a Dress, First Avenue and Soya Concept in front of a live audience of around 100.

The event was presented and judged by Bernadette Gledhill (left) from the Morton Gledhill agency with fellow judges Harveys store director Tony Murray and Tim Worsnop of the Courier.

This year they were joined by professional singer and charity campaigner Lizzie Jones who spoke about her work raising money for defibrilators following the tragic death of her husband, professional rugby player Danny. The charity has recently installed a defibrilator outside Harveys store.

After it was announced she had won Ellie was congratulated by 2017 winner Ellie Smith.

Her prize is a £250 voucher to spend at Harveys, a welcome to modelling course with Morton Gledhill and a professional photo shoot with a Courier photographer.

Said Tony Murray: “It was a really good event, in fact one of the best we’ve had.”