Road closed and woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Brighouse
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on New Hey Road in Brighouse this afternoon (Tuesday).
By Tom Scargill
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Shortly before 3.20pm today, police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on New Hey Road.
The pedestrian, a woman in her thirties, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Road closures remain in place whilst enquiries are ongoing, and motorists are asked to avoid the area to minimise disruption.