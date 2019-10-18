Road reopens after police respond to a concern for safety of man on Salterhebble Hill

One of the main routes between Halifax and Huddersfield was closed by police after reports of a concern for safety for a man.

Police and firefighters were called to the incident at 2pm around Salterhebble Hill.

Road closure in place on Salterhebble Road

A road closure was put in place as the emergency services dealt with the situation.

Traffic queues built up in the area and the surrounding roads saw an increase in traffic.

Train services were also affected by the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the man has been talked to safety by officers and is now in the care of paramedics.

