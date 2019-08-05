Road reopens in Calderdale after homes evacuated due to dangerous reservoir levels

A road has reopened in Calderdale after homes were evacuated because of dangerous levels of a reservoir.

Homes in the Lumbutts area of Todmorden have been evacuated as fire crews drain water from Lumbutts Resevoir yesterday evening.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said high water levels were putting a dangerous amount of pressure on the structure.

Crews from Halifax and Todmorden attended the scene.

Six homes were evacuated and Lumbutts Road was closed as work was carried out.

However the road was eventually reopened at 10.30pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "The issue at Lumbutts Road, Todmorden has now been rectified by the emergency planning team, fire service and community safety wardens.

"Lumbutts Road has now been reopened."

