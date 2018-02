A road is set to re-open after its closure added to the rush hour traffic for workers at Dean Clough at around 4:30 this afternoon (Thursday).

A collision between two cars caused the partial closure of Lee Bridge for around 45 minutes.

Dean Clough workers were delayed for up to half an hour getting out of the central car park.

The congestion is thought to be clearing up and police said the road was due to re-open fully shortly.