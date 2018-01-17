Road warnings continue in Calderdale weather chaos

Roads are clearing in Calderdale after last night's chaos, but authorities remain cautious and have warned drivers to take extra care.

West Yorkshire Police are among those to have appealed for caution, tweeting earlier: "#Snow and ice around the county today, take care and allow extra time to make your journey. Please clear any snow or ice from your vehicle before setting off."

After 150 minute delays last night, motorways appear to be back up and running, with the Roads Policing Unit urging caution.

Buses are running as normal but delays are expected as drivers battle difficult conditions in some areas. Bus users are encouraged to make extra time for their journey.

A car flipped upside down and landed on its roof in snow and ice yesterday evening and a a lorry was filmed skidding in ice in Huddersfield.

Ben Pearce also sent in a crash on Steep Lane, Sowerby.

Motorists experienced up to two hours on motorways in West Yorkshire last night, as wintry weather sweeps across the region.

There was severe disruption on the M62 westbound as a number of vehicles became "stranded" between junction 23 at Huddersfield and junction 22t near Halifax.

Tailbacks stretched to junction 26 of the M62, where it meets the M606 at Chain Bar.