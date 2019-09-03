Roads closed in Halifax as firefighters tackle huge blaze at window factory

A number of roads have been closed in Halifax as firefighters tackle a major mill blaze in Halifax.

Ten fire engines are currently dealing with a fire at Ryburn Mills in Halifax.

LIVE BLOG: Updates as firefighters tackle huge factory blaze in Halifax and issue warning to residents

Six pumps were called 3.51am this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and rescue Service said: "The fire is in the basement area of a window manufacturing company and the ground floor is also involved.

"There is a smoke plume being given off and although we do not believe the smoke is harmful, residents in the vicinity of Hanson Lane, Queens Road and Gibbet Street are advised to keep doors and windows closed."

Appliances from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Odsal and Fairweather Green are in attendance along with a number of supporting appliances with specalist equipment.

Firefighters are using foam and water to tackle the blaze.

Hanson Lane in Halifax is currently closed between Queens Road and the junction with Thrumhall Lane because of the incident.

Calderdale Council said the road closures are expected to be closed until mid morning.

People are being advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

