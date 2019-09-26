Roads in Halifax re-open after car crashes into traffic lights

Motorists faced disruption around Halifax town centre after a crash closed a busy road.

The incident happened at the Bull Green roundabout.

West Yorkshire Police received a call at 11.10am of a report of a car crashing into the traffic lights.

The car involved was a Peugeot and a the male driver has suffered injuries.

West Yorkshire Police and Paramedics were called to the scene scene.

The road leading off the roundabout towards King Cross was closed but has now re-opened.

Ovenden Way was alsos closed from the Orange Street roundabout to the junction onto the A629 at the same of the crash.

However that road has also now re-opened.

