Roads reopen after reports of man on Halifax bridge

Two roads in Halifax have re-opened after they were closed due to a 'police incident'.

Calderdale Council confirmed that Burdock Way and North Bridge were shut due to a police incident.

The Council advised people and drivers to avoid the area.

Police officers cordoned off North Bridge as the incident unfolded.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 11.07am to a report of a male on a bridge. The incident has now been resolved, the male is with officers and the road has reopened."

