Roadworks in Southowram expected to be completed this weekend

Roadworks on Water Lane in Southowram that have caused disruption for villagers are expected to be completed this weekend.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) completed a temporary repair to a gas main on Change Lane and West Lane, Southowram in December after water made its way into the gas network.

West Lane, Southowram, closed for roadworks.

NGN say engineers have been continually monitoring the site while work has been underway to plan a permanent repair, which will involve replacing the existing pipe with 500m of new gas main to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

Work was planned to commence on Saturday, March 2 and NGN say it will be completed in stages while further investigations are carried out to locate and extract the water. NGN say work is expected to be complete by Sunday, March 10.

In order to carry out this work safely and efficiently the road closure will remain in place on West Lane and Change Lane.

Lindsey Merifield, 50, who was born in Southowram and drives into the village every day, said: “They started early in the New Year.

“It’s a real inconvenience because it’s such a major route into Southowram. There are no road signs so you don’t know if the road is closed or not.

“Cars can get past but certainly not large vehicles. Only once when I’ve driven past it have I seen anyone working there.

“It’s really frustrating for everybody, and whoever’s doing it don’t seem to care about the fact they’re putting a lot of people out.

“There are three routes into the village and this closure is causing big detours for those adhering to it.”

Numerous residents posting on the Southowram Facebook page have expressed confusion about whether the road is open or closed and how long the roadworks will go on for.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks said: “The safety of members of the public is our priority. Unfortunately, when water enters our gas mains it can take time to fix and we would like to thank customers for bearing with us while we carry out this essential repair work.

“We know that no one likes roadworks and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists in the area for any delays they may have experienced. We are working hard to get the road back to normal as soon as possible.”