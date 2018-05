Roll up! Roll up! The Moscow State Circus has brought its greatest production Gostinitsa - a show that promises spectacle and nerve-tingling edge of your seat thrills - to Halifax.

Performances are already underway at Savile Park, with more to come today at 5pm and 7.45pm, tomorrow at 3pm and 6pm, and Sunday and Monday at 2pm and 5pm.

