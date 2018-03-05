Roll up, roll up: Crowds flock into Pleasure Island ahead of sale of century

Hundreds of people have been streaming through the gates of Pleasure Island this morning, ahead of this week's auction.

There's been global interest in the sale of the Cleethorpes theme park's fixtures and fittings - which includes everything from a 114-year-old carousel to a ghost train.

Auctioneer Carl Vince rides the carousel

There have been more than 700,000 hits on the online auction catalogue and over £40,000 of advance bids.

The auction begins on Wednesday morning, when the first of 1,300 lots go under the hammer.

The carousel, dodgems, monorail and ghost ride will be auctioned on Thursday.

Auctioneer Carl Vince said: "We are expecting around 5,000 people for viewing over the next two days.

Everything that is not nailed down is up for sale

"Everyone is coming down and wanting their little piece of Pleasure Island which is fantastic.

"We've had lots of calls from Worksop, Doncaster, Leeds and Wakefield.

"The biggest interest by far is the Tinkaboo Sweet factory. Toffeeheads are going for between £70 and £120, signs for between £30 and £50.

"People have a realistic chance of buying something."

The star lot is the 114-year-old carousel (guide price £180,000 – £250,000)

Viewing is today and tomorrow from 9am to 5pm.