Roofing expert wins outstanding contribution award

Hipperholme-based energy efficient home improvement specialists, Ploughcroft Ltd Divisional Director, Chris Hopkins has won the Outstanding Contribution of the Year award at the inaugural Pitched Roofing wards, presented by RCI Magazine.

Winners were presented with trophies at a ceremony held at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, hosted by actress and comedian, Kerry Godliman.

Judges’ commented on Chris’ achievements: “During his career to date, Chris has contributed to making a visible difference within the roofing industry.

“Going above and beyond, Chris promotes good practice and has experienced just about everything the industry could throw at him.

“Chris continues to lead by example and act with professionalism and integrity at all times.”

Chris set up his own City & Guilds accredited training school and developed a unique training course to teach roofers the key skills in installing solar PV and solar thermal systems and improved training standards in the industry among his professional achievements.

In more recent years, to raise the profile of the Solar industry, Chris delivered a strong pitch and answered challenging questions on BBC’s Dragon’s Den, leaving victorious with an investment from Leo Paphitis and Deborah Meaden.

His promotion of good practice within the construction industry resulted in him being invited onto the government’s Green Construction Board to represent the interests of small businesses.

Teaming up with a safety manufacturer in 2015, Chris is also credited with inventing The Roof Anchor system.

A safety device comprising a harness, roof grab and roof anchor that attaches to the timber rafters or trusses, The Roof Anchor is designed to reduce the time roofing companies spend erecting scaffolding for small jobs.