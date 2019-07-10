Rosehill wins award for security product

A local manufacturer of perimeter security solutions has won the Most Innovative Security Product Award 2019 from a trade body for the major events sector.

Major Events International (MEI) honoured Sowerby Bridge-based Rosehill Security at the Major Events Summit for creating its Impakt Defender to protect sports fans, festival goers and major events spectators from the chilling growing prevalence of vehicle as a weapon attacks.

The firm created the Impakt Defender from 100% recycled rubber, bonded with polyurethane for strength.

Rosehill Security sales manager Dalton Marshall said: “It acts as both a physical and visual security deterrent and can be installed almost anywhere.”