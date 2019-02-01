RSPCA launches its Valentails appeal for animals in need of love

Can you help lonely animals find love? That's what the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch is asking as it once again launches its Valentails campaign.

The unique appeal calls on the public to choose an animal in the branches care as their ‘Valentail’ and send them a card or donation to help the many abandoned, abused and neglected animals at the centre, who may never have experienced love before.

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator, hopes the quirkiness of the appeal will once again help the branch raise funds and awareness with support from the community.

She said: “We’re so proud of our Valentails appeal as it’s a really fun and unique way to show you care.

"Perhaps you can’t adopt but still want to make a difference to one of the many animals looking for a loving home at our centre – this appeal is perfect to do just that and it really helps us to showcase some of the incredible animals we have here at your local RSPCA, just waiting to find their forever families.

"Last year we received an astonishing 176 cards, over £300 in donations and lots of amazing food and toy donations – we really hope that our amazing supporters will help our 2019 appeal to be just as successful as last years”.

To support the branch’s Valentails appeal, visit www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk and select your chosen animal from the ‘Animals For Adoption’ list. You can then post your card to: RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SN.

If you don’t have time to post a card but still want to show your support you can donate online: www.justgiving.com/campaign/valentails or text VALN 19 £1 to 70070.