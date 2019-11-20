Rugby Union legend Brian Moore announced as a patron for the Piece Hall Trust

Moore called the Piece Hall "one of the jewels in Yorkshire's crown".

As a patron of the Piece Hall Trust, the champion English rugby player will serve as an ambassador for the charity, promoting the cause and its development, as well as the wider Halifax area.

Brian Moore and Nicky Chance-Thompson.

Other patrons for the Piece Hall Trust include wheelchair racer Hannah Cockcroft MBE, politician Lord David Shutt MBE and award winning actor Reece Dinsdale.

During his sporting career, Mr Moore represented England and played for Leeds, Nottingham and Harlequins, winning a total of 64 caps between 1987 and 1995. He now works as a presenter and pundit for BBC Sport, Talksport and Love Sport Radio.

Mr Moore said: “I am really proud to become a patron of The Piece Hall Trust. Halifax is where I was raised and The Piece Hall is one of the jewels in Yorkshire’s crown.

"I look forward to supporting the team in making The Piece Hall one of the most recognised and important heritage assets in the UK.”

Critically acclaimed writer and film director Mark Herman and public affairs expert Tom Lees, have also been announced as new patrons for the trust.

Yorkshire-born Golden Globe winner Mr Herman directed the hit films 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas' and 'Brassed Off'.

Mr Lees is regarded across the world as an expert in strategy and policy and is the managing director and owner of Bradshaw Advisory.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of the Trust, commented: “We are very proud of our association with such successful and inspiring individuals who will be the most fantastic ambassadors for the Trust.

"It’s an absolute honour to welcome Mark, Brian and Tom, and I look forward to working with them to raise the profile of this incredible building.”