Runners get ready to take on 5k and 10k in aid of Overgate Hospice

Flashback to last year's Overgate Hospice 5k and 10k
Flashback to last year's Overgate Hospice 5k and 10k

This weekend will see runners tackle a challenging run that's not for the faint hearted in aid of Overgate Hospice.

The annual event will take place on Sunday (April 7) with the option of a 5k or a 10k route.

Both runs set off from Trinity Academy Halifax at 9.30am but each taking a different route.

The 10k route leaves Trinity Academy, climbing up through Bradshaw and eventually reaching the heights of the Raggalds before a fast downhill finish back to Trinity Academy.

The 5k route still packs the punches with an uphill start and a tough climb up to Bradshaw before returning to Trinity Academy.

Those who take part in the event will receive a well deserved medal.

For more information on the event visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk