Runners get ready to take on 5k and 10k in aid of Overgate Hospice

This weekend will see runners tackle a challenging run that's not for the faint hearted in aid of Overgate Hospice.

The annual event will take place on Sunday (April 7) with the option of a 5k or a 10k route.

Both runs set off from Trinity Academy Halifax at 9.30am but each taking a different route.

The 10k route leaves Trinity Academy, climbing up through Bradshaw and eventually reaching the heights of the Raggalds before a fast downhill finish back to Trinity Academy.

The 5k route still packs the punches with an uphill start and a tough climb up to Bradshaw before returning to Trinity Academy.

Those who take part in the event will receive a well deserved medal.

For more information on the event visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk