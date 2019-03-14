Russsell Dean Furniture named in UK’s top 10

A Mytholmroyd company is benefiting from stronger flood protection and increased business as part of the village’s ongoing recovery from the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

Russell Dean Furniture has recently reached the top 10 furniture stores in the country, as rated by customers, and business is thriving.

This comes nearly a year after the store reopened in its iconic new three-storey building on the A646 Burnley Road, following a multi-million-pound investment to improve flood resilience.

The previous premises were badly affected by flooding in both 2012 and 2015. In 2015 the whole ground floor, which accounted for 80% of the store, was damaged by 1.5 metres of floodwater.

Supported by grants from Calderdale Council and the Leeds City Region flood recovery fund, Russell Dean built a new store raised up on stilts and converted the original ground floor into a car park for customers.

The £75,000 council grant was part of its £3 million fund to boost the flood recovery and resilience programme across Calderdale.

Cllr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “This is an inspiring example of Mytholmroyd’s recovery from the floods. Russell Dean’s ambition for the new store showed real dedication to the village’s future, and we were delighted to support the project as part of our wider flood recovery and resilience work across Calderdale.”

Jonathan Stoker, joint managing director of Stokers Ltd, owner of Russell Dean, added: “We are thrilled to have finally reopened Russell Dean, the newly built store has been open almost a year and the support and feedback we have received from everyone has been great.”