Safety lessons for Ferney Lee children as work building new Todmorden school is set to begin

With construction due to get under way on the new school building at Ferney Lee, children at the school are set to have a special assembly explaining building site safety.

Interserve Construction’s character Safe Sam will be visiting Ferney Lee on Wednesday, February 7.

During their morning assembly Safe Sam will brief the school children about the dangers of construction sites and also explain why the construction industry is a great place to work.

An Interserve spokesperson said: “It is particularly important for Safe Sam to meet the children as their current school is located adjacent to the site for construction of the new school and the children need to be aware of the daily hazards they may encounter.

“Following the presentation Safe Sam will ask the children to design a safety poster for display on the construction site hoarding which will allow the children to be creative and express themselves, whilst thinking about the message of staying safe and away from construction sites.

“We hope that the pupils find the visit enjoyable and informative.”

Matt Saville, the company’s site based project manager, will invite pupils on organised site visits as the works progress and will host a number of community engagement events.

These will keep local people informed of progress, future activities and key dates and allow them to voice any concerns, said the spokesperson.