Safety warning issued as new picture emerges of 'exploded' car in Halifax town centre

A safety warning has been issued after a driver had a lucky escape following a 'car explosion' in Halifax town centre.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service released a pictures of the devastating damage caused by an aerosol explosion in a car.

The WYFRS investigation unit has posted a key safety message following the incident.

Posting in Twitter the unit said: "We don’t always see risk in everyday items but invariably they do exactly what is says on the tin. We have attended incidents of a similar nature before. Always read the labels."

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday December 14 Fountain Street, Halifax had to be closed.

The owner of a car had used an air freshener can but failed to ventilate his car before lighting his cigarette, police said.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service released a pictures of the exploded car in Halifax

The fumes exploded and blew out his windscreen, along with some windows at nearby business premises.

The owner sustained only minor injuries but police said "this could have been worse".

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Please can members of the public be careful and follow guidelines when using air freshener cans.

