Sailing club pushing the boats out thanks to brand new jetty

Halifax Sailing Club has installed a new floating jetty at Warley Moor Reservoir.

The majority of funding for the jetty was provided by the Community Foundation For Calderdale (CFFC), which is based in Halifax.

The new facility will play a vital part in the club’s future activities with regard to training and access for less abled and older sailors.

The walkway replaces an existing structure that had been weakened by constant exposure to the elements.

It was put to immediate use on Sunday 20 May when the club open its doors to the local community for the annual open day entitled Push The Boat Out.

More than 80 members of the public took the opportunity to try sailing or windsurfing under the supervision of sailing club members.

A spokesman said: “Launching and boarding sailing boats are strenuous activities, particularly for sailors who are less physically abled.

“The new jetty allows boats to be launched alongside and then boarded without the sailor needing to enter the water.

“Large training dinghies will be secured to the unit allowing inexperienced sailors to be boarded in a safe and controlled manner.”

The sailing club had made an application to the EON Community Fund and was awarded an grant of £10,000.

The CFFC’s grant aid is helping to eradicate inequality and provide fairer life chances to everyone in Calderdale, irrespective of race, gender, financial position or disability. It awards more than £500,000 worth of grants each year locally.