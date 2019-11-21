Sailing clubs come together to beat disruption after reservoir is emptied

Last Christmas was rather bleak for the members of Halifax Sailing Club. Low water levels at their home on Warley Moor meant that sailing had been suspended for part of the year.

This was followed by news that landlord Yorkshire Water would need to empty the reservoir for most of 2020 for maintenance work. Faced with another year of disruption, the Committee decided to do everything they could to keep the Club on the local map.

Club Commodore, Graham Norton, said: “Rather than simply hang up the ‘closed’ sign for the season we decided to approach our friends at Denholme Sailing Club to see if they could assist us.

“It’s fair to say that they couldn’t have been more helpful from the start. Within a matter of weeks we had an agreement in place that allowed any member of our Club to sail at Denholme with no cost to themselves. We are extremely grateful to our neighbours at Denholme for their help this year.”

Halifax were particularly keen that their young sailors wouldn’t be impacted by the closure.

The Club has run a Young People’s sailing group for many years on Saturday afternoons. Luckily Denholme were able to accommodate this group as well.

Senior Instructor, Sub Lamb said: “Denholme Sailing Club being located in a more sheltered location has proved to be ideal venue for our youngsters. We were even able to run our annual ‘Fun Day’ at our temporary home which was a great success.”

Halifax Sailing Club is now looking forward to April next year when they will be able to reopen the Club and welcome back members. Next year’s annual open day ‘Push the Boat Out’, where the Club opens its doors to members of the community will have a real party atmosphere.

