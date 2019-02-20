San Francisco, Athens.. Check out 11 places Halifax will be warmer than this weekend
Calderdale's freakishly warm February is set to continue this weekend as temperatures are set to top out at 14 degrees.
As people across the region prepare to ditch the winter coast for a few days, folk in cities like Athens and Rome might be throwing on an extra layer as Halifax temperatures topple even some of the most popular winter sun destinations with highs of an incredible 14 degrees.
1. Greece
Nowhere in Greece will be as warm as Calderdale this weekend, with temperatures in Athens reaching 11 degrees.