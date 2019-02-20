San Francisco, Athens.. Check out 11 places Halifax will be warmer than this weekend

As people across the region prepare to ditch the winter coast for a few days, folk in cities like Athens and Rome might be throwing on an extra layer as Halifax temperatures topple even some of the most popular winter sun destinations with highs of an incredible 14 degrees.

1. Greece Nowhere in Greece will be as warm as Calderdale this weekend, with temperatures in Athens reaching 11 degrees.

2. New Mexico Usually associated with baking hot weather, Las Cruces, on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, will reach only 12 degrees.

3. Turkey Incredibly, Turkey will be half as warm as Halifax this weekend, with highs in Istanbul expected to be just six degrees.

4. California While some of the state's desert plains scale through the 20s, San Francisco will reach only 13 degrees.

